Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 62 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,156,677, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $3,168,693.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 20811.43 with a total volume of 60,580.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $850.0K 173.4K 5.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $426.3K 94 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $168.1K 11.4K 1.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $147.9K 3.4K 216 BAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $45.00 $120.0K 39.8K 3.6K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,400,043, the price of BAC is up 0.4% at $46.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

