Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILL

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Bill.com Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $721,355, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $330,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $290.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bill.com Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bill.com Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $185.00 $118.9K 686 61 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $260.00 $110.0K 1.2K 100 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $185.00 $109.6K 686 128 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $185.00 $98.9K 686 228 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $185.00 $96.2K 686 283

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,381,076, the price of BILL is up 11.48% at $187.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $296

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.