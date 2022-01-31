Looking At Accenture's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Accenture ACN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $452,055, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,018,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $275.0 to $370.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Accenture options trades today is 155.73 with a total volume of 1,513.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Accenture's big money trades within a strike price range of $275.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $459.0K 419 90 ACN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $310.00 $128.7K 81 36 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $121.7K 110 0 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $103.2K 114 58 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $98.8K 336 41

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,446,429, the price of ACN is up 2.3% at $350.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $446

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

