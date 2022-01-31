This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $358,323 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $747,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $760.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $440.00 $142.0K 99 10 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $119.1K 33 11 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $540.00 $117.7K 33 11 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $74.3K 0 2 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $73.5K 242 43

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,054,253, the price of INTU is up 2.53% at $548.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

