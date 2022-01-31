Looking At Morgan Stanley's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

[ALERT] Click Here to Register to a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (Register to get the recording if you cannot attend live)

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $302,874 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,343,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $130.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $677.9K 2.9K 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $97.50 $177.0K 297 209 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $130.2K 1.4K 309 MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $100.00 $98.1K 1.1K 130 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $70.3K 233 102

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,576,059, the price of MS is up 0.22% at $102.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.