Asana Whale Trades For January 31

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Asana ASAN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT] Click Here to Register to a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (Register to get the recording if you cannot attend live)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASAN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Asana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,707,390, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $348,962.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Asana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Asana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Asana's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Asana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $912.0K 557 0 ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $496.0K 678 0 ASAN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $131.6K 14 120 ASAN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $91.1K 14 49 ASAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $75.4K 111 90

Where Is Asana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,927,821, the price of ASAN is up 7.56% at $51.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Asana:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.