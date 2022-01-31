Danaos Whale Trades For January 31

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Danaos DAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Danaos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $220,070, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $157,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $125.0 for Danaos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Danaos options trades today is 1127.0 with a total volume of 1,509.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Danaos's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Danaos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $48.8K 2.9K 404 DAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $48.8K 2.9K 304 DAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $47.9K 0 40 DAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $45.0K 0 50 DAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $44.0K 2.9K 604

Where Is Danaos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 468,389, the price of DAC is down -0.84% at $90.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaos:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaos, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

