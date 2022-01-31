Teladoc Health Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $429,278 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $150,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $125.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teladoc Health options trades today is 2359.8 with a total volume of 1,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teladoc Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $157.5K 1.2K 533 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $68.8K 1.0K 83 TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $68.0K 2.8K 14 TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $54.8K 1.2K 40 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $38.1K 7.2K 79

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,816,470, the price of TDOC is up 7.61% at $75.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.