Nike Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,892,872 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $308,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $185.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $992.0K 1.1K 400 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $184.5K 1.6K 240 NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $170.7K 1.9K 125 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $140.00 $155.7K 133 584 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $144.4K 7.0K 18

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,017,404, the price of NKE is up 0.21% at $146.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $175

Seaport Global downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $182

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

