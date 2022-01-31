What Are Whales Doing With Twitter

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $757,930 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $273,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $75.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $332.9K 540 100 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $122.4K 3.7K 176 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $95.5K 9.0K 783 TWTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $55.00 $91.0K 943 58 TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $87.7K 359 100

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,863,043, the price of TWTR is up 4.38% at $36.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

