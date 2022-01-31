Caterpillar Whale Trades For January 31

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 92%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $344,600, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $486,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $230.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $323.6K 2.0K 3 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $89.7K 251 137 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $50.5K 600 1 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $210.00 $47.1K 449 30 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $197.50 $45.9K 376 84

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,862,263, the price of CAT is down -1.14% at $198.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.