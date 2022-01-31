Moderna Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $566,788 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $275,095.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $240.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1477.42 with a total volume of 2,466.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $160.00 $72.6K 490 67 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $150.00 $68.8K 1.6K 975 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $65.0K 1.0K 1 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $55.4K 410 186 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $155.00 $52.9K 577 101

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,598,095, the price of MRNA is up 1.0% at $161.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $221

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $175

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

