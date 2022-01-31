Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,170, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $385,972..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $155.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $110.00 $84.8K 6.8K 8.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $110.00 $79.5K 6.8K 3.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $51.1K 10.2K 32 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $110.00 $38.0K 6.8K 7.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $110.00 $36.8K 6.8K 3.1K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,035,181, the price of AMD is up 3.05% at $108.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

