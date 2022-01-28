Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $314,777, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $462,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $255.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 1487.38 with a total volume of 27,070.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $99.1K 95 174 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $73.4K 1 200 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $72.7K 7.0K 5.8K SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $56.8K 40 0 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $52.5K 7.0K 4.6K

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,997,977, the price of SPOT is up 0.8% at $172.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

