Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NFLX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 88 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 63 are puts, for a total amount of $4,999,351 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,188,841.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $1000.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $475.00 $798.6K 167 9 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $380.00 $211.5K 663 207 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $149.7K 3.9K 627 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $146.4K 3.9K 165 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $660.00 $143.8K 143 5

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,537,445, the price of NFLX is down -2.02% at $378.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $470

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $450

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $415

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

