Barrick Gold Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $905,879 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $146,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $32.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $233.2K 912 0 GOLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $225.0K 31.1K 10 GOLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $195.2K 614 0 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $19.00 $102.5K 2.7K 1.6K GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $93.5K 912 238

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,750,017, the price of GOLD is down -1.84% at $18.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

