Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For January 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $437,135 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $326,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $420.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 277.43 with a total volume of 2,728.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $335.00 $140.4K 14 119 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $340.00 $71.0K 330 251 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $340.00 $67.5K 330 27 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $340.00 $48.6K 139 7 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $420.00 $44.6K 15 5

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,730,814, the price of GS is up 0.13% at $341.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $574.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $475

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $416.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $505.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $556.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

