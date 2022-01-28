What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Datadog DDOG summing a total amount of $469,214.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 134,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $180.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $123.6K 4 28 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $77.2K 4 2 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $68.1K 239 59 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $42.0K 686 12 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $35.7K 339 0

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,338,972, the price of DDOG is up 2.78% at $131.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

