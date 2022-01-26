Nike Whale Trades For January 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $224,211 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $573,502.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $185.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 2888.75 with a total volume of 1,997.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $176.2K 655 156 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $104.0K 568 117 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $86.1K 786 217 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $63.8K 786 43 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $50.4K 786 77

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,378,244, the price of NKE is down -1.07% at $143.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $175

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $182

Seaport Global downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.