Looking At AT&T's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,808,764 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,100,279.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $34.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $34.00 $342.7K 863 119 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $32.00 $299.0K 821 1.4K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $261.8K 102.8K 8.6K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $246.0K 26.4K 9.8K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $163.0K 15.8K 1.4K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 108,168,881, the price of T is down -8.93% at $24.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

