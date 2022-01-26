 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $539,153 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $229,134.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $58.0 to $105.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $58.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $117.2K 2.8K 338
TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $84.0K 2.3K 89
TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $63.00 $63.0K 178 153
TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $62.4K 1.9K 211
TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $75.00 $43.3K 311 54

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,937,064, the price of TTD is up 2.68% at $64.35.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

  • Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

