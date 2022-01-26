 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blackstone Whale Trades For January 26
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Blackstone Whale Trades For January 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $123,500, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $758,902..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $200.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $130.5K 732 40
BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $123.5K 749 100
BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $71.3K 417 200
BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $118.00 $65.4K 61 316
BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $110.00 $55.6K 123 300

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,841,808, the price of BX is up 3.03% at $113.58.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BX)

Blackstone Group's Earnings: A Preview
Could This Company Be Among the Next Group for a Gold Play?
Looking At Blackstone's Recent Whale Trades
Could Gold Be on the Verge of a Bull Run? Examining Some Technicals and Fundamentals
Looking At Blackstone's Recent Whale Trades
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com