What Are Whales Doing With SoFi Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $479,134, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $893,023.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $25.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $567.0K 1.3K 6.1K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $106.7K 9.0K 3.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $72.2K 9.0K 1.8K SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $70.0K 3.5K 100 SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $70.0K 3.5K 50

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,097,617, the price of SOFI is up 5.53% at $13.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $16

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

