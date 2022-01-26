 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $652,555 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $328,022.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 3448.86 with a total volume of 14,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $313.9K 1.7K 1.0K
TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $34.00 $133.9K 752 3.1K
TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $120.0K 4.8K 100
TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $34.00 $73.4K 752 1.7K
TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $67.3K 1.7K 1.2K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,444,618, the price of TWTR is up 2.31% at $34.96.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $50.
  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Analyst Ratings For Twitter
What Is Wordle? How To Play The Hottest New Free Puzzle Game Everyone Is Talking About
Crypto-Lending Platform Hodlnaut Hosts Content Creation Contest – Winners Get Free Crypto And Cool Gifts
How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem
YouTube To Explore NFT Features For Video Creators: Report
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com