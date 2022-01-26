Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $652,555 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $328,022.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 3448.86 with a total volume of 14,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $313.9K 1.7K 1.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $34.00 $133.9K 752 3.1K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $120.0K 4.8K 100 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $34.00 $73.4K 752 1.7K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $25.00 $67.3K 1.7K 1.2K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,444,618, the price of TWTR is up 2.31% at $34.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.