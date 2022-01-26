 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $422,860, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $137,299.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $455.0 to $600.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $455.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $475.00 $110.4K 0 51
PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $455.00 $70.5K 153 33
PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $455.00 $69.6K 153 63
PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $550.00 $59.5K 6 6
PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $550.00 $57.7K 6 12

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 751,500, the price of PANW is up 4.33% at $496.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

  • Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $700

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks
What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades Spotted
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains As Analysts Hail The Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com