 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lucid Gr Whale Trades For January 26
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Lucid Gr Whale Trades For January 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LCID, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Lucid Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $2,200,060, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $151,339.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $1.3M 20.0K 8.0K
LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $23.00 $685.8K 4.5K 2.7K
LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $48.00 $52.6K 768 40
LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $28.00 $50.1K 260 69
LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $46.4K 3.4K 227

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 20,036,894, the price of LCID is down -1.35% at $34.98.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Why Lucid, Rivian And Nio Shares Are Trading Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking EV? Over 60% Say...
Looking At Lucid Gr's Recent Whale Trades
(LCID) - Analyzing Lucid Group Inc. - Common Stock's Short Interest
Why This Tesla Analyst Is Projecting Sharp Drop In Market Share, Benefits For Legacy Automakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com