Unilever Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Unilever (NYSE:UL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Unilever.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,090, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $769,000..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for Unilever over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unilever's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unilever's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Unilever Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $100.3K 381 97
UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $95.2K 381 349
UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $95.2K 381 153
UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $83.3K 381 412
UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $71.4K 381 475

Where Is Unilever Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,492,946, the price of UL is down -2.12% at $51.6.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

