 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With United States Steel
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With United States Steel

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $3,020,550 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,555,203.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $24.5 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $24.5 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $727.4K 20.8K 4.5K
X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $720.0K 20.8K 3.0K
X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $507.1K 3.6K 15.3K
X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $470.4K 3.6K 10.6K
X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $340.0K 1.1K 1.0K

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 24,405,790, the price of X is down -2.21% at $18.99.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

  • Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (X)

United States Steel's Debt Overview
United States Steel Whale Trades Spotted
How Is The Market Feeling About United States Steel Corporation?
Analyst Ratings For United States Steel
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com