 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie Whale Trades For January 25
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
AbbVie Whale Trades For January 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $380,996, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $672,192.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $139.00 $190.0K 41 957
ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $180.0K 1.2K 50
ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $140.0K 2.2K 67
ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $110.0K 280 200
ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $95.4K 692 53

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,213,871, the price of ABBV is up 1.21% at $133.76.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $154.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $142.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $133.
  • BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Analyst Ratings For AbbVie
A New Oral Therapy for Psoriasis Could Be Coming Soon
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Plunge
FDA Approves Second Indication for Skyrizi For Active Psoriatic Arthritis
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com