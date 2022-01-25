AbbVie Whale Trades For January 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $380,996, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $672,192.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $139.00 $190.0K 41 957 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $180.0K 1.2K 50 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $140.0K 2.2K 67 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $110.0K 280 200 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $95.4K 692 53

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,213,871, the price of ABBV is up 1.21% at $133.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

