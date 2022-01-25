 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carvana
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) summing a total amount of $1,082,335.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 221,086.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $150.00 $583.1K 5.0K 1.2K
CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $165.00 $438.3K 3.7K 2.4K
CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $200.00 $140.4K 540 33
CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $140.00 $95.0K 6 669
CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $80.6K 340 277

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,708,136, the price of CVNA is down -6.2% at $148.11.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

