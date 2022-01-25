What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $681,169, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $360,955.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $390.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 539.07 with a total volume of 1,800.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $181.0K 39 20 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $305.00 $130.5K 900 260 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $120.9K 513 46 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $102.9K 2.0K 102 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $101.2K 1.1K 324

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,422,396, the price of GS is down -0.75% at $340.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $475

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $574.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $556.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $505.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $416.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

