Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For January 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,317 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $519,668.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $45.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 9036.09 with a total volume of 36,596.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $32.00 $136.0K 400 202 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $53.0K 1.7K 53 FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $28.00 $44.0K 4.1K 1.0K FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $42.6K 3.6K 50 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $40.0K 19.2K 2.8K

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,796,556, the price of FCX is down -1.55% at $39.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

