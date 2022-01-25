 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $637,184, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $294,417.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $340.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 3878.93 with a total volume of 4,090.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $225.00 $234.9K 549 105
BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $140.3K 2.6K 138
BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $195.00 $68.5K 5.6K 106
BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $195.00 $61.5K 8.0K 333
BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $215.00 $61.3K 916 0

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,591,718, the price of BA is down -1.67% at $200.78.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Preview: Boeing's Earnings
GOL Secures $600M Financing For Fleet Transformation
A Look Into Boeing's Debt
Atlas Air Extends Long-Term Agreement With SF Group
Here's How Jon Najarian Is Playing AMD Following Piper Sandler Downgrade
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Boeing Stock In The Last 20 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com