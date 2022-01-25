 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KE Holdings Whale Trades For January 25
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
KE Holdings Whale Trades For January 25

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) summing a total amount of $988,658.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 814,901.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $25.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $306.6K 2.7K 2.7K
BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $187.7K 2.7K 1.1K
BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $158.3K 2.7K 1.7K
BEKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $89.4K 2.7K 2.7K
BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $83.5K 935 8.2K

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,224,693, the price of BEKE is down -4.79% at $20.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BEKE)

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
KE Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 70 Points; Future FinTech Shares Spike Higher
Looking At KE Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
KE Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com