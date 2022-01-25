KE Holdings Whale Trades For January 25

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) summing a total amount of $988,658.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 814,901.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $25.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $306.6K 2.7K 2.7K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $187.7K 2.7K 1.1K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $158.3K 2.7K 1.7K BEKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $89.4K 2.7K 2.7K BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $83.5K 935 8.2K

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,224,693, the price of BEKE is down -4.79% at $20.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

