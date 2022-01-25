Cisco Systems Whale Trades For January 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $321,760, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,020,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 4603.33 with a total volume of 7,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $609.0K 7.2K 1.5K CSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $55.00 $160.0K 2.0K 550 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $73.0K 8.7K 266 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $47.1K 790 96 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $41.9K 2.2K 99

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,411,256, the price of CSCO is down -1.97% at $55.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.