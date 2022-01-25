 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $448,747, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $291,765.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $200.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $288.7K 3.0K 360
JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $81.1K 2.6K 83
JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $65.7K 270 0
JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $165.00 $63.9K 3.2K 3
JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $55.3K 2.3K 281

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,219,993, the price of JNJ is up 1.39% at $165.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 300 Points; Sierra Oncology Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Johnson & Johnson Sales Miss Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Starts Omicron-Specific Vaccine Study, J&J Misses On Topline, Sierra Oncology Reports Positive Data
Johnson & Johnson's FY21 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Below Expectations
Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com