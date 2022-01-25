 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Las Vegas Sands
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:48am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,134 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $5,190,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 3413.5 with a total volume of 17,252.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $1.1M 5.8K 2.1K
LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $889.7K 5.8K 814
LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $799.0K 5.8K 1.7K
LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $729.5K 5.8K 814
LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $394.1K 5.8K 3.6K

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,062,308, the price of LVS is down -2.75% at $43.66.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

