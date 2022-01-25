Continental Resources Whale Trades For January 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Continental Resources.

Looking at options history for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $136,743 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $419,057.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $55.0 for Continental Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Continental Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Continental Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Continental Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $103.8K 12 92 CLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $45.0K 146 185 CLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $44.5K 146 393 CLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $43.0K 146 50 CLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $39.1K 146 50

Where Is Continental Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 227,270, the price of CLR is down -0.45% at $49.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Continental Resources:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Continental Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Continental Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Continental Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.