This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:17pm
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,184,575 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,005,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $155.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $311.2K 1.0K 914
DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $275.6K 2.3K 1.3K
DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $144.9K 6.0K 3.3K
DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $100.6K 3.9K 793
DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $77.1K 1.5K 4.3K

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 30,792,742, the price of DIS is up 0.09% at $137.5.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

  • Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $165
  • Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $229.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

