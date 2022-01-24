What Are Whales Doing With GameStop

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop (NYSE:GME) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $567,578 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $98,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GameStop options trades today is 973.09 with a total volume of 13,034.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GameStop's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $140.00 $106.0K 101 40 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $77.1K 61 45 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $76.2K 351 76 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $80.00 $67.6K 3.6K 4.1K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $56.0K 1.4K 155

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,766,913, the price of GME is down -7.95% at $97.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On GameStop:

Ascendiant Capital has decided to maintain their Sell rating on GameStop, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.