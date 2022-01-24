 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,182,361 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $522,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $250.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1192.5 with a total volume of 14,649.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $211.0K 4.1K 216
V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $205.00 $136.0K 1.6K 51
V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $250.00 $119.1K 20 546
V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $205.00 $92.5K 265 975
V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $230.00 $85.4K 117 180

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,837,076, the price of V is down -2.53% at $200.72.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

  • Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $220
  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (V)

Visa Cracks Down On Cashless ATMs At Cannabis Dispensaries
Stitch Fix Appoints Sachin Dhawan As Chief Technology Officer
How Does Visa's Debt Look?
What Are Whales Doing With Visa
$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Why Coinbase Stock Could Break Above This Bearish Pattern Following Mastercard Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com