Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,182,361 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $522,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $250.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1192.5 with a total volume of 14,649.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $211.0K 4.1K 216 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $205.00 $136.0K 1.6K 51 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $250.00 $119.1K 20 546 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $205.00 $92.5K 265 975 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $230.00 $85.4K 117 180

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,837,076, the price of V is down -2.53% at $200.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $220

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.