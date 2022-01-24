 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 3:18pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $389,881, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $268,290.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $300.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 4424.6 with a total volume of 4,026.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $67.5K 15.3K 716
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $64.1K 6.3K 1.0K
BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $63.6K 5.5K 31
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $51.4K 169 21
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $49.5K 2 10

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 22,464,127, the price of BABA is down -4.02% at $118.28.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.
  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $247.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

