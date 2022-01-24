10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $18.00 $112.1K 57.3K 35.1K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $800.00 $28.8K 6.5K 32.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $2600.00 $25.2K 1.3K 4.6K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $25.0K 1.0K 2.7K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $29.2K 8.9K 2.2K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $37.7K 2.7K 1.4K WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $80.00 $122.2K 485 1.2K EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $25.1K 270 515 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $12.00 $27.6K 514 289 CAKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $31.8K 17 131

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 57350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 6595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $4200.0 per contract. There were 1399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 8915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 2787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAKE (NASDAQ:CAKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.