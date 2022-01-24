Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 513 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 317 are puts, for a total amount of $28,224,706 and 196, calls, for a total amount of $17,472,412.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 3298.63 with a total volume of 2,004,055.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $2475.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $1200.00 $310.9K 21.8K 3.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $1030.00 $148.5K 2.3K 149 TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $930.00 $128.7K 300 1.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $1010.00 $120.1K 1.6K 3.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $880.00 $114.5K 122 332

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,088,035, the price of TSLA is down -7.48% at $873.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1300.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1005.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1313.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.