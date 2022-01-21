Arista Networks Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $755,773..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $120.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $279.3K 117 36 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $47.50 $103.8K 252 17 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $84.7K 457 8 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.50 $73.5K 16 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $48.75 $57.8K 440 0

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,929,724, the price of ANET is down -2.43% at $118.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.