Silvergate Capital Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital.

Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $821,564 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $114,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $180.0 for Silvergate Capital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Silvergate Capital options trades today is 145.71 with a total volume of 1,427.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Silvergate Capital's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $111.0K 130 6 SI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $75.8K 352 37 SI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $70.0K 55 10 SI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $56.4K 131 12 SI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $55.5K 168 15

Where Is Silvergate Capital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,972,121, the price of SI is down -12.48% at $95.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Silvergate Capital:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $166

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.