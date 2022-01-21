 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AMC Entertainment.

Looking at options history for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,092,770 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $482,362.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $55.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $19.00 $200.7K 3.2K 2.0K
AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $74.5K 1.3K 10
AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $19.00 $72.2K 894 40
AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $71.9K 11.8K 618
AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $71.7K 423 309

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 60,545,581, the price of AMC is up 0.89% at $18.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Superbubble? Legendary Market Pundit Says Stocks Could Fall By Nearly 50%
'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And More
Dogecoin Is The 'Gateway Drug' To Bitcoin? Mark Cuban Agrees
AMC Dishes Out Free NFTs To Over 425,000 Shareholders: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com