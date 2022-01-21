 Skip to main content

Fortinet Whale Trades For January 21
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 3:01pm
Fortinet Whale Trades For January 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Fortinet.

Looking at options history for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $174,712 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $458,077.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $390.0 for Fortinet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fortinet options trades today is 97.0 with a total volume of 635.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fortinet's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $115.1K 5 5
FTNT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $360.00 $98.4K 214 90
FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $64.2K 26 5
FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $50.9K 170 2
FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $44.1K 29 16

Where Is Fortinet Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 972,980, the price of FTNT is down -3.15% at $295.39.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

