Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For January 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 55 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $1,993,804 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $755,831.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $145.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 1045.94 with a total volume of 15,839.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $128.0K 3.7K 629 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $116.4K 2 0 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $93.7K 413 36 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $65.00 $81.9K 229 90 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $79.5K 142 63

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,509,823, the price of RIVN is up 0.22% at $65.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

