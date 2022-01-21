 Skip to main content

Looking At Spotify Technology's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 1:51pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $315,118 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,054,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $300.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $215.00 $130.0K 561 386
SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $126.9K 18 4.2K
SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $120.0K 18 3.4K
SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $200.00 $119.0K 18 3.6K
SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $116.5K 53 96

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,054,409, the price of SPOT is down -4.07% at $200.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

